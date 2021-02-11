One-third of workers will be totally reliant on State pension when they retire

Less than a quarter of workers in their early 20s have supplementary pension coverage
One-third of workers will be totally reliant on State pension when they retire

The 45-54 year old age cohort were the most likely to have pension cover outside the State pension – at 76.8%.

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 14:15
Nicole Glennon

More than one-third of workers will be totally reliant on the State pension when they retire, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The CSO survey, conducted between July and September last year, found  35.3% of those in employment had no supplementary pension cover.

Workers in their early 20s were the least likely to have pension cover outside what the State provides – at just 24.4%.

Almost half (49.9%) of those aged 25-34 had supplementary coverage, while 73% of 55-69 year olds had additional cover.

The 45-54 year old age cohort were the most likely to have pension cover outside the State pension – at 76.8%.

Of those who don't have any supplementary cover, 37% said they never got around to organising it, while 35% cited a lack of affordability.

More than half (52.2%) of workers with no pension arrangements said their employer did not offer a pension scheme.

The State pension was cited as the expected source of income on retirement for 57.6% of workers with no pension cover, while one in 12 (7.9%) said they would rely on savings or investments.

Commenting on the report, CSO statistician Maureen Delamere said supplementary pension cover has increased for all age groups, when compared to the third quarter of 2019, but pension cover in 2020 followed the same trend as in 2019 where pension cover was lowest among younger workers.

“Analysis of pension coverage by broad occupational groups shows that workers whose occupation was classified as ‘professionals’ had the highest pension coverage rate (86.4% of persons working in this area), whereas just over one third (34%) of workers, whose broad occupational group was sales and customer service, had pension coverage,” she said.

Read More

Finance minister defends changes to taxes on pandemic payments scheme 

More in this section

Greenways, streetscapes and cycle routes all set for boost under €240m funding package Greenways, streetscapes and cycle routes all set for boost under €240m funding package
Brexit Almost 82,000 Europeans apply for settled status in Northern Ireland
Litter warden finds suitcase of sex toys among items dumped illegally on roadside Litter warden finds suitcase of sex toys among items dumped illegally on roadside
csopension
One-third of workers will be totally reliant on State pension when they retire

Nasc: State's pilot project on vulnerability of asylum applicants is too limited

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices