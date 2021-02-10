Teachers unions agree to reopening of special education classes from February 22

Students in special classes in second-level schools will return to in-person learning on February 22, the same day as children in special classes in primary schools, after plans to return received backing from the unions.

In a statement, the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) said members will also facilitate the return of Leaving Cert students on the same week, subject to public health advice.

The union's executive committee said it reached the decision after a number of concerns it expressed have been addressed.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) said, in a statement issued this evening, they secured a number of measures to support the return of special education classes and will monitor their implementation over the coming weeks.

However, the ASTI Standing Committee said it is "of the view that the government’s Framework Plan is inadequate and needs to be substantially reworked in order to ensure a safe phased return of all students."

The union said it would continue to engage with the Department of Education on the safe re-opening of schools.

A statement issued by the Department of Education said: "Intensive engagement is continuing with education stakeholders, towards a full return of all students to in-person teaching and learning in primary and post-primary schools as soon as possible and when it is safe to do so."

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she is "pleased that students in special classes at post-primary level will now return to in-person teaching and learning on the same day as primary school students in special classes."

She added: "In our ongoing engagement with education partners, we continue to seek a way forward to support the return of in-person teaching and learning for children with special educational needs in mainstream settings."

Earlier, ASTI members rejected the proposed public service pay agreement.

The teachers union says it does not resolve the problem of unequal pay in teaching.

It rejected the Building Momentum deal by 79% to 21%.

The ASTI will participate in the Irish Congress of Trade Unions' aggregate vote process.