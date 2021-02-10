Waterford finally emerging from worst of Covid-19 crisis

After a tragic January with more than 50 Covid deaths, a consultant at University Hospital Waterford said it hoped the county was finally getting control of the pandemic outbreak there.

In 2020, there were just 1,389 cases in Waterford. However, in January alone there were 3,192 cases and tragically 53 deaths, according to the latest CSO data.

Donncha O'Gradaigh, clinical director for Medical Services at University Hospital Waterford, said the first wave was a different experience.

“The prevalence in the community was very low, we had one of the lowest prevalence per 100,000 in the country.

“We had the luxury of a hospital wing that had not been open yet, we had the ideal facility to manage an infectious illness so we had no concerns about hospital spread.”

But in December, local contact tracing showed people having up to 12 close contacts.

Dr O'Gradaigh said: “All the shops here were open as they were everywhere else, and inevitably people took that as an indication it was reasonable for them to mix more.

When you then add the additional Christmas shopping and the desperation to go out – it was a perfect storm.”

As Waterford is a port town, there has been local speculation about the additional impact of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant from the UK.

Medically, doctors noticed people were admitted up to 14 days after first showing symptoms, a stage at which previously people would have expected to be recovering.

But Dr O'Gradaigh was reluctant to say the illness had changed since the first wave, as the numbers during 2020 were relatively too low for comparison.

As the cases translated into hospitalisations, they reached a peak of 116 Covid patients, and were among the top five busiest in the country. Up to 12 new patients were admitted daily.

Just last Thursday, the HSE reported UHW at the top of the Covid-19 scale, with 102 admitted patients. That had dropped to 64 yesterday.

Dr O’ Gradaigh said this even affected meal deliveries – pre-Covid it might taken a healthcare assistant 20 minutes to give out 24 meals in a ward, now that can be an hour as staff put on and take off PPE before entering individual rooms.

Staff stepped up to the point of coming in on free weekends to volunteer in areas outside their main work, including as healthcare assistants.

He said: “Thankfully we think that this weekend coming is the first weekend we haven’t needed to ask for volunteers, we are over the worst of it.”

And Dr O’Gradaigh said the public should look behind the daily case numbers in Waterford to see the impact of staying at home. There is a time lag between initial infections and people being released from hospital.

“It has taken until now for the improved behaviour in early January to translate into a reduction in the hospital in-patient cohort,” he said. "Thanks very much for everything you have done so far.”

President of the Waterford Chamber of Commerce Danette Connolly said:

People here are in a state of shock, we were doing so well before. Every family in Waterford has been touched by it.”

Ms Connolly, also clinical lead with HomeInstead Senior Care, said a strong sense of community in the county helped tackle the crisis.