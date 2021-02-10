Nphet recommends that HSE resumes testing of close contacts twice

Close contacts of a confirmed case will no longer need to restrict their movements if they test negative for Covid-19 on day 10.
If the contact receives a negative test result on day 10 and has no symptoms they will no longer be required to quarantine.

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 16:32
Greg Murphy

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that the HSE resumes testing close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases, twice.

Before the testing of close contacts was temporarily suspended, contacts were tested on day zero, once alerted they were a close contact, and then again seven days later.

However, when testing close contacts resumed on January 29, people were only being tested once on day five, meaning five days after they last had contact with a confirmed case.

Regardless of the result, they were required to quarantine for 14 days.

Following a recommendation from Nphet, the twice testing of contacts has resumed, but a key difference is they will be tested on day zero and day 10.

