'Huge amount' of CervicalCheck High Court cases 'coming down the line'

"A huge amount" of CervicalCheck High Court cases are coming down the line, the Dáil heard on Wednesday.

To date, no claims have been lodged to the CervicalCheck Tribunal and the Department of Health has signalled it will take “some time” for claims to feed through.

The tribunal, which was formally established in October and began its work on December 1, provided an update to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last Friday and confirmed that no claims have yet been lodged, but they have fielded a number of queries.

“Queries received pertain to inquiries from claimants and solicitors representing claimants about lodging claims, transferring cases, time limits for the filing of claims and queries concerning online forms for the processing of claims,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

The tribunal was set up to mediate claims arising from the CervicalCheck controversy, which identified missed cancer diagnoses in 221 women, as well as issues around governance and open disclosure. Women can opt to pursue their case in the courts or the new tribunal mechanism.

Campaigners walked away from protracted talks with the Health Minister on the tribunal in November, claiming it was a "pointless waste of time" as they have not been listened to. They described the tribunal as "not fit for purpose".

Women have continued to endure High Court cases with the laboratories involved in order to receive compensation for their misread slides that led to missed cancer diagnoses.

Labour's Alan Kelly queried in respect of the judgement in the Ruth Morrissey case, where he said "the HSE was found to be primarily liable when negligence is found", why aren't all cases all being dealt with quickly?

The Ruth Morrissey judgement changed everything when it comes to bringing #CervicalCheck cases forward. Why aren’t these cases being dealt with quicker? @alankellylabour pic.twitter.com/KMS0qiBbm7 — The Labour Party (@labour) February 10, 2021

"They're not going to end up at the tribunal, they're all going to go to the High Court, or the majority are at the very least," he said.

I can assure you there are a huge amount of cases coming down the line."

The Taoiseach said he agreed with the Health minister, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who both said last week that the tribunal mechanism was the solution, despite no applications being made to it.

"I think the tribunal does offer a better forum than the High Court," he said.

"I think is a great opportunity for mediation, because it would be more expeditious, and I think it would be more effective in my view and I think given all of the work that's been put into it. That it should be given a chance."

The tribunal will now hold ‘Meetings to Restore Trust’ with women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy, as provided for under legislation.

“These will be open to all women eligible for the tribunal, irrespective of whether they bring a claim to the tribunal or not. The protections afforded to these meetings will allow for participants in a meeting to speak freely without fear of anything that is said being used in a litigious manner or losing cover from a policy of insurance as a result of anything that is disclosed,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Mr Kelly queried why it wasn't a Government priority to change the Civil Liabilities Amendment Act, to ensure women aren't faced with a situation where they have to choose between taking cases or else, allowing their families to do so after they pass.