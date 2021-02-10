No claims lodged with CervicalCheck Tribunal since it was set up

No claims have been lodged to the CervicalCheck Tribunal and the Department of Health has signalled it will take “some time” for claims to feed through.

The tribunal, which was formally established in October and began its work on December 1, provided an update to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last Friday and confirmed no claims have yet been lodged.

The tribunal was set up to mediate claims arising from the CervicalCheck controversy, which identified missed cancer diagnoses in 221 women as well as issues around governance and open disclosure. Women can opt to pursue their case in the courts or the new tribunal mechanism.

The tribunal, the department said, is dealing with queries at this stage and it will take “some time” for claims to feed through.

“Queries received pertain to enquiries from claimants and solicitors representing claimants about lodging claims, transferring cases, time limits for the filing of claims and queries concerning online forms for the processing of claims,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

“No claims have yet been lodged, and we understand that queries continue to be received by the tribunal,” they added.

We now know that nobody has applied to the #CervicalCheck Tribunal because it is not fit for purpose. @alankellylabour pic.twitter.com/HtIpexx0KO — The Labour Party (@labour) February 10, 2021

The department said the Christmas break may have impacted the level of activity carried out to date.

“The legal term did not commence until January 11. Given the complex nature of these claims and the significance of a decision to transfer, it is to be expected that it will take some time before the tribunal receives a volume of claims,” a spokesperson said.

Outreach initiatives

The tribunal is also planning to launch outreach initiatives to engage the public on its work as well as a virtual ‘Open Day’ to facilitate visits to the tribunal’s premises in the near future.

It will also hold ‘Meetings to Restore Trust’ with women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy, as provided for under legislation.

“These will be open to all women eligible for the tribunal, irrespective of whether they bring a claim to the tribunal or not. The protections afforded to these meetings will allow for participants in a meeting to speak freely without fear of anything that is said being used in a litigious manner or losing cover from a policy of insurance as a result of anything that is disclosed,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The work of the tribunal is expected to be raised in the Dáil on Wednesday by Labour leader Alan Kelly.