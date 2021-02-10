Covid-19 hospitalisations at lowest level since January 7

Hospitalisations from Covid-19 are now at their lowest since January 7.
Some 1,032 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals.
On January 7, the number was 1,022, at a time when hospitalisations were rising sharply.
The reduction is a 6% fall on yesterday and is 24% down on last Wednesday.
Yesterday, there were 178 confirmed patients in ICUs, up slightly from the previous day’s figure.
Last night, Nphet reported that there had been 68 further deaths related to Covid-19.
556 confirmed cases were also reported.
Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar has said restrictions on non-essential travel are likely to remain in place “for the rest of the year and into next year”.