Von der Leyen: 'Mistakes were made' in triggering of Article 16

The European Commission President has said mistakes were made in triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Governments in London, Belfast and Dublin were blindsided by a recent attempt by the European Commission to invoke Article 16, in a row over the supply of vaccines to Europe.

The Article overrides part of the Northern Ireland Protocol which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland, and was intended as an emergency measure not to be used.

The European Commission backtracked on the decision, but it has caused massive political fallout, particularly in Northern Ireland.

Ursula von der Leyen, while addressing MEPs on vaccines, said she deeply regrets what happened.

“Allow me a line on the island of Ireland. The bottom line is that mistakes were made in the process leading up to the decision. And I deeply regret that," she said.

“But in the end, we got it right. And I can reassure you that my commission will do it’s utmost to protect the peace of Northern Ireland.”

Ms von der Leyen has also said that the EU does not intend to restrict companies that are honouring their contracts with the EU when it comes to exporting Covid-19 vaccines.