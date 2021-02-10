Von der Leyen: 'Mistakes were made' in triggering of Article 16

Governments in London, Belfast and Dublin were blindsided by a recent attempt by the European Commission to invoke Article 16, in a row over the supply of vaccines to Europe
Von der Leyen: 'Mistakes were made' in triggering of Article 16

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. 

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 09:35

The European Commission President has said mistakes were made in triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Governments in London, Belfast and Dublin were blindsided by a recent attempt by the European Commission to invoke Article 16, in a row over the supply of vaccines to Europe.

The Article overrides part of the Northern Ireland Protocol which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland, and was intended as an emergency measure not to be used.

The European Commission backtracked on the decision, but it has caused massive political fallout, particularly in Northern Ireland.

Ursula von der Leyen, while addressing MEPs on vaccines, said she deeply regrets what happened.

“Allow me a line on the island of Ireland. The bottom line is that mistakes were made in the process leading up to the decision. And I deeply regret that," she said.

“But in the end, we got it right. And I can reassure you that my commission will do it’s utmost to protect the peace of Northern Ireland.”

Ms von der Leyen has also said that the EU does not intend to restrict companies that are honouring their contracts with the EU when it comes to exporting Covid-19 vaccines.

More in this section

File Photo The Government is working to reopen the construction sector on 5 March, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has said Construction sites 'safer than the community'
MSPs debate child care plans Most adults think childcare professionals should be deemed key workers in vaccination plan
Mandatory quarantine will work if implemented properly, says expert Mandatory quarantine will work if implemented properly, says expert
Von der Leyen: 'Mistakes were made' in triggering of Article 16

Vicky Phelan ‘finally’ gets ‘wonder drug’ in US medical trial 

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices