Construction sites 'safer than the community'

Construction Industry Federation boss Tom Parlon says sector should be allowed to reopen on March 8
Construction Industry Federation boss, Tom Parlon said the sector should be allowed to reopen on March 8 as it has a 'proven safety track record'.

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 08:00
Vivienne Clarke

The director general of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), Tom Parlon has said that the sector should be allowed to reopen on March 8 as it has a proven safety track record.

The construction sector operated to very strict procedures with very strong directives to workers, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Up to 40% of the sector had remained open during the current lockdown for essential building and direct foreign investment projects, all of which were closely monitored with the HSE, he said.

Clusters had been kept off-site, he added, with fewer than 20 cases of Covid. What happened off-site was not in the control of employers. Construction sites were very safe places with workers and employees being very careful to observe all procedures.

“Construction sites are safer than the community.” There was no reason why the sector could not open up on March 8, he said. “There is a very safe culture on site.”

