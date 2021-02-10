Road users urged to take care with widespread frost and icy stretches expected

Road users are being warned to slow down with icy conditions in parts this morning.

Temperatures dipped to minus 5 in places overnight with further snow showers expected on Wednesday.

Met Éireann is warning of "widespread frost and icy stretches” today.

Tonight temperatures will drop to minus 4 as “rain, sleet and snow” develops “in the southwest towards morning” A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan until 6pm this evening.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says drivers need to take care.

“When you are out on the roads, gently does it is the key thing there. Slow down.

“In snow and icy conditions it’s important that you use all your controls delicately and leave an extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

“And of course, avoid harsh breaking, acceleration and oversteering.”

Very cold this morning with widespread frost & icy stretches Today there will be sunny spells & sctd shwrs of sleet or snow most frequent over the eastern half of the country with snow accumulations possible. Highest temps of 1 to 3 C in light to moderate easterly winds #sneachta pic.twitter.com/ySGCx4t6Xm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 10, 2021

A nationwide advisory is in place until 6pm today with Met Éireann warning it will “very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night”.

The forecaster warned of “hazardous conditions on roads and paths”.

The vast majority will be placed under a status yellow snow and ice on Thursday.

A warning for all of Munster, Leinster and Connacht has been issued to come into place at 8am tomorrow and it will last for 24 hours.

Met Éireann warned: “A band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards during Thursday giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.”

Yesterday, local authorities said extra beds have been made available for rough sleepers while community call staff are in place to assist vulnerable and isolated people.

Fire and Emergency Services are continuing to work with Met Eireann, the OPW and other relevant authorities to monitor the situation.