Nphet reports 68 more deaths and 556 new Covid-19 cases

A further 68 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This brings to 3,752 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 556 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 204,940 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of the deaths notified this evening, 50 of these occurred in February, 15 in January and two in December.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.

This afternoon, 1,104 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 182 were in ICU. An additional 54 hospitalisations occurred in the previous 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 319.0 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Monaghan has the highest county incidence, followed by Carlow.

Of the new cases, 163 are in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork and 29 in Waterford with the remaining 247 cases spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 284 are male and 268 are female. 60% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 39 years old.

As of February 6, 236,996 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the Irish public:

152,652 people have received their first dose

84,344 people have received their second dose

In Northern Ireland, a further 10 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Department of Health figures on Tuesday also notified another 275 new cases of the virus.

There are 579 patients in hospital with Covid-19, including 60 in intensive care.

Easing of Level 5 restrictions

Mr Varadkar said: "I'd hope that after March 5 it'll be possible for households, for friends, for family to meet outdoors."

As it stands the current Level 5 restrictions are due to last until March 5.

"That was part of the first reopening if you remember back in May, from around the middle of May you were able to meet another household outdoors or in a garden, but like the Taoiseach said we're going to be conservative and cautious about this."

A decision on what restrictions might be lifted will be made by the cabinet in two weeks time.