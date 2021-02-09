Varadkar hopes restrictions ease on March 5 but warns Government will be 'cautious'

The Tánaiste says he hopes people will be able to meet up outdoors after the fifth of March.

Leo Varadkar says he hopes some of the Level 5 restrictions can be lifted next month.

As it stands the current Level 5 restrictions are due to last until March 5.

Mr Varadkar said: "I'd hope that after March 5 it'll be possible for households, for friends, for family to meet outdoors.

"That was part of the first reopening if you remember back in May, from around the middle of May you were able to meet another household outdoors or in a garden, but like the Taoiseach said we're going to be conservative and cautious about this."

A decision on what restrictions might be lifted will be made by the cabinet in two weeks time.

It comes as the government confirmed €160m in further support grants for businesses with the scheme lasting until the middle of the year.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD arrives for Leaders questions at the Convention Centre, Dublin.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says schools and construction remain the priority ahead of any easing of restrictions.

Micheál Martin says the current covid cases are still too high and need to be reduced further before society can reopen.

"Numbers are coming down," he said.

"We do really need to get them down to lower levels and to keep them low to relieve pressure on frontline healthcare workers who have been fantastic and who've done extraordinary work at the coal-face for so long during this pandemic.

"We do really need to relieve the pressure on them; the best way to do that is to reduce case number, reduce hospitalisations and to reduce the numbers of people going into intensive care."