Varadkar hopes restrictions ease on March 5 but warns Government will be 'cautious'

It comes as the government confirmed €160m in further support grants for businesses with the scheme lasting until the middle of the year.
Varadkar hopes restrictions ease on March 5 but warns Government will be 'cautious'

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar TD arrives for Leaders questions at the Convention Centre, Dublin.

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 16:15
Greg Murphy

The Tánaiste says he hopes people will be able to meet up outdoors after the fifth of March.

Leo Varadkar says he hopes some of the Level 5 restrictions can be lifted next month.

As it stands the current Level 5 restrictions are due to last until March 5.

Mr Varadkar said: "I'd hope that after March 5 it'll be possible for households, for friends, for family to meet outdoors.

"That was part of the first reopening if you remember back in May, from around the middle of May you were able to meet another household outdoors or in a garden, but like the Taoiseach said we're going to be conservative and cautious about this."

A decision on what restrictions might be lifted will be made by the cabinet in two weeks time.

It comes as the government confirmed €160m in further support grants for businesses with the scheme lasting until the middle of the year.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD arrives for Leaders questions at the Convention Centre, Dublin.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD arrives for Leaders questions at the Convention Centre, Dublin.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says schools and construction remain the priority ahead of any easing of restrictions.

Micheál Martin says the current covid cases are still too high and need to be reduced further before society can reopen.

"Numbers are coming down," he said. 

"We do really need to get them down to lower levels and to keep them low to relieve pressure on frontline healthcare workers who have been fantastic and who've done extraordinary work at the coal-face for so long during this pandemic.

"We do really need to relieve the pressure on them; the best way to do that is to reduce case number, reduce hospitalisations and to reduce the numbers of people going into intensive care."

Read More

Government has started work on how restrictions will be lifted – McEntee

More in this section

WRC rejects senior analyst's claim she failed to get promotion because of racism WRC rejects senior analyst's claim she failed to get promotion because of racism
CC COVID-19 SCENES 'Toothless’ EU agency was behind Covid curve because of data gaps – EU Ombudsman
Coronavirus 10 further deaths with 275 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland
Brexit

Varadkar calls UK travel penalties, including 10 years in prison, 'a bit extreme'

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices