More supports needed for men suffering domestic abuse, report finds

A new study suggests there is a need for more support services for men who have suffered intimate partner and violent abuse, with some of those expressing "significant frustration and anger" at what they viewed as a lack of options.

A total of 58 men who self-identified as survivors of this abuse completed a survey for the research, undertaken by psychologist Garrett O'Connor of the University of Limerick. Just over half of the respondents had never sought formal help.

Entitled Male Victims of Intimate Partner Violence: A Mixed-Methods Exploration, it found: "The men who responded to the survey described a wide range of experiences from preconceptions to hopes for the future.

They experienced sometimes horrific abuse at the hands of their partners, and many described significant revictimisation at the hands of the authorities and support services.

"The survivors of abuse also described overwhelmingly negative perceptions that they felt were prevalent in society."

Participants ranged in age from 18 to over 61, and two-thirds were from Ireland, with the remainder from the UK and other countries.

According to the survey, 89.5% reported experiencing physical abuse at the hands of their female partner and 94.7% reported experiencing psychological or emotional abuse.

In the latter category, "the most frequently described form of psychological/ emotional abuse was control/manipulation", it said.

A smaller percentage reported experiences of physical sexual coercion or abuse and almost 70% referred to suffering legal and administrative abuse.

"Thirty-nine individuals (70.9%) reported that somebody had witnessed the abuse as it was happening," it said. "Reactions by these witnesses ranged from worry/ concern to laughter and dismissal."

The study also included quotes from some of those surveyed, including one man who said: "It just crept up on me, it wasn't like I just woke up in an abusive relationship, the normalisation occurred over months, in little ways."

Another said: "In short, being abused as a man is not seen as an issue in Ireland."

In the study, Mr O'Connor said:

I am not in any way casting doubt on the near epidemic levels of domestic abuse perpetrated against women, children, and older adults in the UK and Ireland, I am simply highlighting that men can and do experience domestic abuse too."

The research found that depression and hopelessness were common experiences among those interviewed: "Many of the respondents drew direct causal lines from their experience of abuse to their experience of depression.

"Almost all of the respondents reported being traumatised by their experiences to some degree.

"Some of the male respondents reported significant frustration and anger towards a system which they feel is designed to position them as the abuser, regardless of the actual circumstances," it said, adding the abuse also impacted on future relationships.

The study said some of the participants felt there were "numerous barriers" to accessing help and recommended more support services for men, more education about the signs of abuse and telling people they can report abuse.