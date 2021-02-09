10 further deaths with 275 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

A further 10 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Department of Health figures on Tuesday also notified another 275 new cases of the virus.

There are 579 patients in hospital with Covid-19, including 60 in intensive care.

It comes as global health leaders stated today that the virus which causes Covid-19 is “extremely unlikely” to have entered the human population as a result of a laboratory-related incident.

Sars-CoV-2 “may have originated from zoonotic transmission”, a team of experts from China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) concluded.

But the “reservoir hosts” remain to be identified, they told a press conference.

Dr Peter Ben Embarek, leader of the WHO team investigating the origins of the virus in Wuhan, said: “The findings suggest lab incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population.”

The team have made a series of recommendations for future studies to examine the origins of the virus – including a direct spillover from animals to humans or the virus coming to humans through an “intermediary host”.