RSA calls for people to drive safely and avoid road 'carnage' of February 2020

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged people to drive carefully this month so there is not the same “carnage” that was witnessed 12 months ago.

Some 19 people died on Irish roads in February 2020, making it the most treacherous month on Irish roads last year.

Eight drivers, six pedestrians, four passengers and one motorcyclist lost their lives last February. The deaths occurred across 10 counties, with Cork accounting for more than a quarter of the fatalities.

The RSA has also reminded road users that collision patterns have changed because of the pandemic.

The high-risk periods to use the road now tend to be Monday-Wednesday and Saturday, and between 12pm and 8pm.

“Despite February being the shortest month of the year, February 2020 was the most dangerous and tragic on our roads, with 19 people killed,” said RSA CEO Sam Waide.

“That number is not just a statistic, it is nineteen families who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

“Whilst February this year may experience different traffic volumes compared to last year, that does not mean there is any less need to be mindful of the dangers whilst out driving, cycling or walking.

“We don’t want a repeat of the tragedy that we saw last year so, drivers slow down and watch out for vulnerable road users, and for pedestrians and cyclists, wear high visibility clothing, day or night.”

Duty of care

An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said people need to greater responsibility for their actions.

“The road is a shared space and we all have a duty of care not only to ourselves but to others,” she said.

“I am appealing to all drivers to slow down, expect the unexpected and be mindful of vulnerable road users, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

“Pedestrians and cyclists can ensure their safety too, by carrying a torch and wearing high visibility clothing so that they are visible to others.”

She added that it is important people remain vigilant on the roads despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions as more people are now walking and cycling.

“Despite restrictions last year we have seen dangerous behaviours on the roads,” she said.

“I want to reiterate that An Garda Síochána will continue to actively patrol our roads.

"We will focus on key lifesaver offences including speed, non-wearing of seatbelts, mobile phone use and intoxicated driving, to play our role in focusing on the behaviours that can lead to tragedy on our roads.”

Road users have been asked to take extra care in the coming week with snow and ice potentially impacting drivers.

The status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan until 6pm tomorrow.

The same level warning for all of Munster, Leinster and Connacht comes into place on Thursday at 8am for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has warned of “hazardous conditions on roads and paths” and drivers have been urged to drive safely.

“Remember the road conditions can change very suddenly in a snow or hail shower, so if you’re driving in those situations reduce your speed’, said Lauren Beehan from AA Roadwatch.

“Avoid harsh manoeuvres or harsh breaking, but slow down and keep further back from whoever is in front.”