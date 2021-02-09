Call to extend mother and baby homes commission over destroyed recordings

The Social Democrats is to bring forward a Bill to extend the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Inquiry for a year to allow for a full investigation into the destruction of recordings of witness testimony.

Personal accounts provided by 550 people to the confidential committee were destroyed in July of last year without any verbatim transcripts being made.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has written to the commission asking it to provide justification and legal basis used for the deletion of the records. Survivors have also made complaints to the DPC.

However, it is understood that the DPC will not have enough time to fully investigate any complaints before the commission winds up at the end of this month.

Survivors have already raised concerns that their testimony was not accurately recorded and say the final report does not reflect their experiences of mother and baby homes.

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore has drafted a Bill to extend the term of the mother and baby commission, which is due to dissolve on February 28.

She warned the matter could be "just swept under the carpet again" if a full investigation is not carried out.

It is critical that the Govt extend the term of the Mother and Baby Home Commission to give the DPC and the Gardai time to ask questions about the destruction of files. At the moment, it is due to dissolve on 28th Feb. https://t.co/irfFO6EJtB — Jen Whitmore #SocDem TD (@WhitmoreJen) February 9, 2021

"I know survivors have gone to the guards to make complaints about destruction of testimonials and files. It is important that the mother and baby commission is in place to answer these questions and provide answers to the survivors to allow for an examination of what happened to the files.

"Our Bill will extend the term of the Commission for one year. Importantly, it will still specify that any data that's in the control of the mother and baby commission at the moment, transfers over on February 28, 2021. as provided in the October legislation," Ms Whitmore said.

She suggested that the deleted files could be "recaptured" as it is extremely difficult to fully delete digital files and said this must be looked into.