'Irish theatre got a lot darker today': Father Ted star Rynagh O'Grady dies

The actress is best known for playing Craggy Island shop owner Mary in the hit 90s comedy.
Rynagh O'Grady

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 12:54
Steve Neville

Father Ted star Rynagh O’Grady has passed away.

The actress is best known for playing Craggy Island shop owner Mary in the hit 90s comedy.

O’Grady trained at the Abbey Theatre before launching a career that included credits in theatre, film and TV.

On her website, O’Grady said she had been “thrilled” to play Mary on the show.

“Declan Lowney is one of the nicest directors I have worked with. Arthur and Graham wrote fantastic wacky scripts with this undercurrent of shocking truth.

“We recorded it in front of a live audience in London, which was good as it gave us something to bounce off.” 

As well as Father Ted, O’Grady also appeared in Far and Away, The Commitments and Breakfast on Pluto.

A statement from the Abbey Theatre read: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O’Grady.

“We are thinking of her family and all who loved her.” 

The statement added: “Rynagh trained in the Abbey School of Acting and first appeared on our stages in 1969. Notable productions included Donal O’Kelly’s Mamie Sighs in 1990 and more recently in Deirdre Kinahan’s The Unmanageable Sisters.” 

Graham McLaren, director of the Abbey paid tribute to the actor’s grace, talent, humour, integrity and patience.

“I'd sneak into the back row of the Abbey to watch her hush a hysterical audience with a look, then lead them through a speech full of heart, humanity and justice,” he said.

“Irish theatre got a lot darker today.”

