21% increase in penalty point notices issued for speeding in 2020

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 07:55

There was a 21% increase in penalty point notices issued for speeding last year.

The total number issued for all offences also rose, despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The figures were released by the Department of Transport under the Freedom of Information Act.

Travel restrictions were in place for much of 2020, but these new figures show more than 10,000 more penalty point notices were issued last year than in 2019.

The total figure for 2020 was 197,631, compared to 187,554 the year before.

By far the biggest increase relates to speeding, with nearly 144,000 notices issued for this offence in 2020 - nearly 25,000 more than in 2019.

Donna Price, from the Irish Road Victims Association, said: “I think it’s down to a certain cohort of drivers who have absolutely no regard for the road traffic laws or for their own safety or for the safety of others.

“An Garda Síochána have been out on the road in much great numbers because of the pandemic and there are higher levels of detection.

She added: “Greater enforcement is key to saving lives. We have to deny law breaking drivers the use of the roads.” 

