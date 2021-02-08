'Grim and very sad': Gardaí examine possible alcohol poisoning in Cavan deaths

Gardaí are investigating if the deaths of a man and a woman in a remote Co Cavan house was the result of accidental alcohol poisoning.

Officers are examining if this could have been the result of the unwitting consumption, and toxic effects, of non-commercial spirits.

Gardaí have found no signs of a break-in at the rural bungalow, in Cloverhill, near Belturbet, or any signs of violence on the bodies or a struggle in the home or anything that might suggest something suspicious.

But officers stressed that they are examining all possibilities until the completion of a post mortem examination.

The couple were named locally as Rolandas Jarmalvicius and Rita Martinkiene. They were both aged in their 40s and from Lithuania.

Gardaí were called to the home on Sunday evening by concerned family after the couple had not been seen or heard from for days.

When gardaí and emergency services entered the house they located the two bodies, in separate rooms. They had already passed away.

A Garda statement issued this morning said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained deaths of a man and woman at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co. Cavan.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the evening of 07/02/2021. The man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were discovered deceased in the house."

Gardaí sealed off the house and awaited the arrival of forensic experts and the State Pathologist.

Forensic teams arrived in the morning and conducted an examination inside and outside the property.

Sources said tests will be conducted on apparent vodka bottles in the house to determine whether they contained normal vodka or non-commercial spirits.

Sources said that given both of them died in or around the same time after consuming the alcohol it may suggest toxic illicit product rather than commercial spirits, but said this would not be clear until full tests were carried out.

The couple has been described as hard workers and are believed to have lived in the house for up to seven years. They were understood to be employed in a factory just across the border.

It is understood that the man was found in the bathroom and the woman in a separate room.

It is thought they might have been dead for a number of days.

Gardaí have not yet found any other obvious alternative causes of death and pointed to a lack of violence or obvious struggle or a break-in.

While carbon monoxide did not appear to be a factor, that will be examined, sources said.

The bodies were removed for a post mortem examination just before 2.30pm.

The examination conducted yesterday evening is likely to be followed by urine and blood tests to establish the quantity and type of alcohol consumed and the presence of anything else.

Once the post mortem is completed, gardaí are expected to send a file to the coroner.

“It’s a very grim and very sad,” said one source.

"However, there is nothing to indicate anything suspicions at the moment. There are no signs of break-in, no signs of violence and there are no indications of a struggle in the house. This will most likely result in a file to the coroner."