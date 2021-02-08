Less than half of pandemic funding for nursing homes has been used 

Less than half the emergency pandemic funding available to nursing homes has been drawn down so far, new HSE figures show.

Nursing homes saw almost half of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland, with 451 people dying in January alone.

The temporary assistance payment scheme (TAPS) was set up last April for private nursing homes — which make up the majority of the sector — to cover PPE, infection control, and some infrastructure changes.

Funding of €134.5m is available until June, but only €65.2m has been drawn down so far.

Peadar Tóibín TD described as 'shocking' the fact that nursing homes had only accessed half of the special pandemic funds available, and called on the health minister to find out what the blockages were. Picture: Collins

County figures reflect the number of homes in each area, with €16.3m gone to Dublin. In Munster, Cork homes have claimed €7.2m, Limerick €3m, Tipperary €2.7m, Clare €1.7m, Waterford €1.5m, and Kerry €1.1m. Aontú TD for Meath, Peadar Tóibín, who received the figures from the HSE, called for more speed in allocating this funding.

He said: “This is quite shocking given the crisis that we are in. It’s incumbent on the minister to work out what are the blockages to this investment.”

Mr Tóibín called for better use of the monies earmarked for visiting areas.

“Safe, warm external visitor pods where families and residents are separated by a glass wall and where there is no exchange of air between the two rooms but voices are amplified by microphones and speakers are available,” he said.

“However, my understanding from the sector is that these are still few and far between.

"Most families are still completely isolated from their loved ones in their time of need.”

Funding is given for standard or outbreak assistance, based on the number of residents. The monthly limit was updated on Friday to either three times the standard payment, or €60,000, whichever figure is lower.

Responding to the figures, Tadhg Daly, the head of Nursing Homes Ireland, said that some claims were turned down, while homes with large outbreaks exceeded their funding.

He said: “We welcome the funding, it is appropriate. We have seen nursing homes under so much pressure lately they have not completed the paperwork. The priority is looking after their residents.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said: “In total, up to €134.5m has been made available to the scheme for 2020 and 2021.

“Enhancement of safe visiting spaces is aligned with the overriding aim of TAPS, which is to support nursing homes in keeping residents safe and reduce the risk of infection and transmission into the nursing home.”

HSE figures show 193 open outbreaks in nursing homes, and up to 2,000 staff on Covid-related leave.

Mr Tóibín said: “Staff in many nursing homes have been doing an incredible job under the toughest of circumstances. The wages of staff in nursing homes must also be reviewed.”