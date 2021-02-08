296 cases of covid confirmed in Northern Ireland and 12 new deaths

A further 12 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

Some 296 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

There are 598 people being treated in hospital for the virus in the North, while there are 60 patients in ICU.

This comes as fines for non-essential cross-border travel come into effect today.

People living in Northern Ireland who cross the border without a reasonable excuse face a €100 fine.

The new measures apply to anyone who is “not ordinarily resident” in the Republic.

Gardaí said that if enforcement is required, a fixed payment notice for €100 will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation.

If gardaí stop a car with a driver and two passengers then each of the three adults will receive a fine of €100.

The new rules mean gardaí can turn back day-trippers from Northern Ireland who cross the border.

Under Ireland’s current Covid-19 public health restrictions, travel is restricted to within 5km of a person’s home except for essential reasons.

Around 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations in Ireland.

About 3,500 of the fines were for non-essential travel, including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.