296 cases of covid confirmed in Northern Ireland and 12 new deaths

296 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours
296 cases of covid confirmed in Northern Ireland and 12 new deaths

Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann during a Covid-19 update press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photo: File

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 15:20
Caitlín Griffin

A further 12 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

Some 296 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

There are 598 people being treated in hospital for the virus in the North, while there are 60 patients in ICU.

This comes as fines for non-essential cross-border travel come into effect today.

People living in Northern Ireland who cross the border without a reasonable excuse face a €100 fine.

The new measures apply to anyone who is “not ordinarily resident” in the Republic.

Gardaí said that if enforcement is required, a fixed payment notice for €100 will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation.

If gardaí stop a car with a driver and two passengers then each of the three adults will receive a fine of €100.

The new rules mean gardaí can turn back day-trippers from Northern Ireland who cross the border.

Under Ireland’s current Covid-19 public health restrictions, travel is restricted to within 5km of a person’s home except for essential reasons.

Around 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations in Ireland.

About 3,500 of the fines were for non-essential travel, including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

Read More

People turned back at border with Northern Ireland as new rules come into effect

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Feb 8, 2021 People turned back at border with Northern Ireland as new rules come into effect
CC COVID 19 SCENES Retirees aged 65 no longer required to sign on to claim social welfare
Garda T2 Covid Check Stricter restrictions on international travel to remain for the 'foreseeable' future
#covid-19northern ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 8, 2021

Waterford now the worst affected part of Munster for Covid-19 cases

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices