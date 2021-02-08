Two bodies discovered in a house in Cavan

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained
Gardaí were called to the house around 8pm yesterday evening. Photo: File

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 08:43
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are investigating after two bodies were found at a house in Cavan last night.

The bodies of the man and woman are thought to be in their 40s and were discovered at a house in Cloverhill, near Belturbet.

Gardaí were called to the house yesterday evening.

It is understood the man and woman had not been seen for a number of days.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained, the area has been sealed off and the State Pathologist office has been notified.

A post mortem is scheduled for later today.

