Two bodies discovered in a house in Cavan

Gardaí are investigating after two bodies were found at a house in Cavan last night.
The bodies of the man and woman are thought to be in their 40s and were discovered at a house in Cloverhill, near Belturbet.
Gardaí were called to the house yesterday evening.
It is understood the man and woman had not been seen for a number of days.
Their deaths are being treated as unexplained, the area has been sealed off and the State Pathologist office has been notified.
A post mortem is scheduled for later today.