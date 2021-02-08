Fines for non-essential cross border travel come into effect

People living in Northern Ireland who cross the Irish border without a reasonable excuse face a €100 fine from 7am this morning.

The new measures apply to anyone who is “not ordinarily resident” in the Republic of Ireland.

The Garda said, if enforcement is required, a fixed payment notice for €100 will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation.

If gardai stop a car with a driver and two passengers then each of the three adults will receive a fine of €100.

Cars queue at a border crossing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland last year (PA)

The new rules mean the Garda can turn back day trippers from Northern Ireland who cross the border.

Under Ireland’s current Covid-19 public health restrictions, travel is restricted to within five kilometres of a person’s home except for essential reasons.

Around 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations in Ireland.

About 3,500 of the fines were for non-essential travel, including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

People travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad are liable for a €500 fine for undertaking a non-essential journey.

The Irish government has advised against all non-essential travel.