Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics set to get Covid vaccine after rollout delays

Paramedics in Dublin Fire Brigade are expecting to get a first dose of their Covid-19 vaccines starting Wednesday next week.

It is understood they and other paramedics in the National Ambulance Service will be inoculated over the course of three days.

Siptu organiser Shane McGill said industrial action over delays to appointments was considered a "strong possibility" last week.

He has it is going to be a huge relief to ambulance workers after a number of workers contracted the virus last year when entering people's homes.

"We're going into houses and we're dealing with people with Covid, and there not alway's wearing masks, people don't wear masks in their own houses,

"Our guys are just going in wearing their regular PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).

"We have that instance where we are wearing PPE since last April but we still have 127 firefighter paramedics who did contract Covid.

"So to get the vaccine will be a huge relief to them and it will take away some anxiety and stress," said Mr McGill.

The vaccination programme for firefighters began in Janaury and was scheduled to take place for three days a week for three weeks.

However, just 240 members of the service were vaccinated due to supplies of vaccines being low.

Considerable anger was expressed by Dublin Fire Brigade members over the delay and union representatives had met with management.

Members had said the agreed rollout sequencing had not been followed and that vaccines had been diverted .