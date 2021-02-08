Minister approves Ireland's first cost-rental homes

The housing minister has given approval for Ireland’s first cost-rental homes.

Some €35m was made available in Budget 2021 to Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) to deliver approximately 350 cost-rental homes in 2021 at rates which are a minimum 25% below open-market values.

An additional 50 cost-rental homes at Enniskerry Rd in Dublin 18 are also due to be completed this year, supported by the department’s Serviced Sites Fund.

In cost-rental housing, rents are charged to cover the cost of delivering, managing, and maintaining the homes only.

As the rent paid is designed to only cover the actual costs — rents are not driven by market movement.

Following an assessment process, approval is being given today to three approved bodies — Clúid, Respond, and Tuath — for a total of 390 cost-rental homes.

The developments are spread across Dublin and Cork.

The Government has said that the precise locations will be published on completion of commercial and contractual arrangements.

Subject to the application, the Housing Finance Agency has also made financing of up to €100m available to support schemes approved under this measure.

Mr O’Brien said: “Shortly before Christmas, I put out a call to our AHBs asking them to submit proposals for cost-rental homes.

They responded enthusiastically and the standard of the proposals received is extremely high. I believe this is really encouraging for the future expansion of the scheme.

“Cost-rental is a new form of tenure in Ireland where tenants will pay rent that covers the costs of delivering, managing, and maintaining the homes only.

"Through the Affordable Housing Bill 2020, cost-rental will be placed on a statutory footing and the conditions and operational matters for cost rental are being finalised as part of this process.”

“The collective experience in bringing on stream these first cost rental homes in the State will be used to inform the ongoing policy development process.

“These homes will be made available to middle-income households, with a reduction of at least 25% on open market rental values. It is my firm commitment that we build on this new scheme and expand it further so that many more tenants live securely in cost-rental homes."