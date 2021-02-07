Not all over 70s will be vaccinated until mid-May, says HSE chief

The over-70s will not be fully vaccinated until the middle of May, according to the Chief Executive of the HSE.

The state's vaccine plan has had to be revised amid issues over supply and advice from the Chief Medical Officer that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be used in the over-70s because of lack of proof of its efficacy.

"We do know that there's a high level of immunity once the first vaccine takes place but ultimately the complete immunity takes place after the second vaccine," Paul Reid said.

"Our plan had always been to complete by the end of March but it looks like the first dose will be completed by the middle of April, and at the second dose will be completed by the middle of May."

The next phase of the rollout will start on schedule with the over-85s in the week starting February 15.

The decision not to use AstraZeneca on over-70s has caused a considerable headache for health officials, removing one option from their arsenal as well as the fact that both Pzifer and Moderna require very cold temperatures to store the vials and have a short shelf-life after they are removed from refrigeration.

"Ultimately it's a clinical decision about the best vaccine to utilise for the most vulnerable population," Mr Reid added.

"So it's really that we are utilising the one that at this stage has the most data available to give the highest levels of protection.

"Everything about the first quarter of the vaccine programme has been a rocky road, whether it's data or just the supply issues, but I'm really quite confident, as we get into the second quarter, we will begin to see more predictability coming around the vaccine and the types of data around all of the vaccines and experience as they're rolled out on a much higher level.

"We've always said, whatever vaccine is approved for whatever cohorts and whatever supply that we get, we will utilise it in a very efficient, safe and timely manner, and that's been the experience to date.

"I always qualify, any predictions we make will be based on supply, but everything we have got so far has been administered in a very safe, effective and timely manner."

A deal has been worked out between GPs and the IMO over the weekend to inform how the vaccine will be administered.

Most of the over-70s in Ireland will be able to avail of their jabs from their local surgery, with large vaccine hubs being set up in Cork, Dublin and Galway.

The plan is set to be finalised on Tuesday.

"In simple terms, the vast majority of about 1,300 GPs crossed country, over 900 of those will carry out to vaccinations to 80% of the cohorts greater than 70 years of age in their own practice," Mr Reid added.

"Then there will be probably three bigger vaccination centres in Dublin, Cork, and Galway, we have organised already and the remaining will be a kind of buddying up system for where we have bigger practices and GPs will buddy up together.

"Ultimately those hubs would be GP led with practice staff.

"We are working on an overall plan for bigger vaccination centres all across the country, probably about 40.

"We've significant progress made across those deployments and equally in terms of the workforce that we need to do that, so we've made really good progress on where we will deploy vaccination centres.

"We will start as planned 15th, in terms of addressing the 85+ age cohorts.

"The Defence Forces have been hugely supportive in terms of contact tracing, swabbing centres and nursing homes, medics, vaccinations. They have again offered help for us in terms of reaching the most vulnerable from a transport perspective.

"We have first of all to reassure those people who can't get to some centres, they will not be left behind, so we will work through options.

"Transport will be arranged, we've got arrangements with local authorities who work with HSE in terms of transport."

Although the number of new positive cases in the Republic has begun to reduce, Mr Reid says hospitals are still under severe pressure.

"We have seen some relief in our hospital system," he said.

"We're down to 1,208 people in hospital and still 178 and ICU so it has given us some relief, but I do want to put that in a brief context, 1200 people is still 50% higher of hospitalized cases that we were in the peak back in April of the first wave.

"So we're a long way from being out of the woods in terms of pressure on our hospital system just yet but thankfully the actions that are public are taking are proving beneficial for us and the call again is for people to please stick with us, it is working but we have a hospital system still under significant pressure."