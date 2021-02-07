Major blaze in Wexford town now under control

A major blaze that broke out in Wexford town centre on Sunday morning has been brought under control.
Five units of the fire brigade were called to the scene near South Main Street Car Park at around 9am.
Local residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
A spokesman from Wexford County Council David Minogue says people should still avoid the area.
He said: "We have I think five units there at the moment, including a water tanker and a high-level hoist for hoisting water up, so it's still an active fire scene.
"We appeal to the public to stay away and leave the fire crew do their job."
Meanwhile, three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a fire at the Iveagh Market in Dublin overnight.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus discovered a portable building alight at the premises on Francis Street.
They successfully extinguished the fire and stopped it from spreading any further.