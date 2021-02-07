One in five policing divisions see drop in garda numbers

More than 1 in 5 Garda divisions around the country had fewer gardaí at the end of 2020 compared to the start of the year, even though the overall size of the force grew by almost 2% over the same period.

There were large increases in the number of gardaí assigned to certain regions, including Tipperary, Louth, Waterford and north Dublin.

New figures published by the Department of Justice show the number of gardaí assigned to the country’s 565 Garda stations last year recorded a net increase after retirements and resignations of 213 to reach just over 12,600.

The biggest drop in Garda numbers occurred in the Dublin South Central division which covers the south inner city with 34 fewer gardaí serving the area than at the end of 2019 — down over 4%.

One of the country’s busiest stations, Pearse Street, had its staff levels reduced by 18 to 270.

The number of gardaí based in stations in Cork city fell by 1% to 723, while numbers in Limerick were down almost 2% to 601.

The only other divisions to experience reduced staffing levels at a time the force was expanding were Cavan/Monaghan and Westmeath where numbers were cut by around 1%.

In contrast, the number of gardaí assigned to stations in Tipperary rose by over 8% last year with the addition of 31 extra officers bringing the total in the county to 411 with stations in Nenagh and Tipperary Town among the major beneficiaries of the additional resources.

Garda numbers were also boosted by over 5% in Louth, Waterford, Dublin North, Kildare and Meath during 2020.

A Garda spokesperson said the allocation of Garda resources is not based simply on population but a range of other relevant factors including crime trends, operational strategies and the policing needs of individual Garda divisions which are kept under constant review.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said the significant level of funding over recent years was enabling sustained, ongoing recruitment of Garda members and civilian staff.

Ms McEntee said this year’s budget of €1.952bn for An Garda Síochána will allow for the recruitment of 620 new gardaí and 500 extra civilian staff as well as increases in the supervisory ranks of sergeant and inspector.

She added: “More garda recruits and more garda staff members means extra members of the service on the frontline and in specialist units battling organised crime groups, supporting victims and keeping people safe.”

The total strength of the force at the end of December, which includes gardaí attached to specialist units and staff at garda headquarters, was 14,491 — an annual increase of 184 or 1.3% — the highest level in the past decade.