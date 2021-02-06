390 cases of Covid confirmed in Northern Ireland and seven new deaths

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has praised the public's efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has said the efforts to reduce the spread of the virus have been successful. Picture: PA

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 16:11
Ciarán Sunderland

A further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland (NI).

Another 390 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the NI Department of Health on Saturday.

There are 602 Covid-positive inpatients in hospitals in the North, 67 of whom are in intensive care.

300,000 people have received a vaccine for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the NI Department of Health has confirmed. 

The North's Health Minister Robin Swann has commended the public for their efforts to reduce the spread of the virus while the vaccination programme continues. 

275,232 people have received the first vaccine dose while 26,047 people have been administered both. 

1,922 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have died in total. 

Since the outbreak began, 106,533 cases of the virus have been identified. 

