Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Belfast

A 23-year-old man was arrested by officers investigating reports that the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene.
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Belfast

Richard Gerard Boyle died in hospital. Picture: PSNI/PA

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 15:25
David Young, PA

A man has been arrested after another man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in west Belfast.

Richard Gerard Boyle, 42, from Dunmurry, Co Antrim, died in hospital after being hit by a car on the Stewartstown Road just before 10.20pm on Friday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested by officers investigating reports that the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene.

Police believe the car involved may have been a dark Volkswagen Golf.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to drivers with dashcam footage from the Stewartstown Road between 9.30pm and 10.20pm on Friday.

Read More

Gardaí retrace steps of woman, 72, found dead in burnt-out car in North Cork

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Feb 4, 2021 New vaccine roll-out deal will see over 70s get shots from GPs
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 6, 2021 Ireland now ‘best in Europe’ at suppressing third wave
Lynsey Bennett talks of cancer diagnosis 'guilt' on Late Late Show Lynsey Bennett talks of cancer diagnosis 'guilt' on Late Late Show
crashpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Sean Graham shooting

Police and politicians call for calm after Troubles memorial arrest

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices