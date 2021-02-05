BBC team threatened in wake of Kinahan boxing documentary

Daniel Kinahan: Was publicly thanked by Tyson Fury for helping to set up bout with Anthony Joshua. File picture: Collins Dublin

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 19:40

A documentary team investigating a suspected crime boss’s association with the world of boxing have received threats.

The BBC Panorama documentary, titled ‘Boxing and the Mob’, aired earlier this week.

The programme examined the influence Dublin man Daniel Kinahan has had on the sport of boxing.

Now, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have warned about “an unspecified threat” allegedly made by “unnamed criminal elements in relation to the programme” towards someone involved in the production of the documentary.

They have not revealed where the threat has come from. 

In a statement, the BBC’s head of current affairs, Jo Carr, said that the BBC placed “the utmost priority" on the safety of its documentary teams.

“It is despicable and intolerable if thugs think they can muzzle a free press through intimidation.

“We will continue to throw light into even the murkiest corners,” she said.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond also strongly condemned the threats.

He said: “This is awful news and my thoughts are with the BBC journalist and colleagues that have been targeted by these dangerous elements.

"The threats against them are evil and sinister and come from callous criminals," Mr Richmond said. 

“These journalists did a major service to public broadcasting this week. They should be commended for their work, not threatened."

“We should always back and support impartial journalism no matter what the spotlight focuses on. Let journalism and the truth win out against the Kinahan cartel. Journalists are doing their job and exposing them every day.

“The world of boxing needs to take note of what is really happening,” Mr Richmond added.

Daniel Kinahan's involvement in the world of boxing came to the fore last year.

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury publicly thanked Kinahan for helping set up a much-anticipated bout with Anthony Joshua.

The fight is expected to take place this year.

 

