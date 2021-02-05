35 further deaths, 1,047 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

35 further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Health.

29 of these deaths occurred this month, and the remaining six occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 3,621.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 1,047 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 201,763.

17,570 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone.





Of the cases notified today:

505 are men;

540 are women;

58% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 38 years old;

292 are located in Dublin;

119 are in Cork;

76 are in Wexford;

60 are in Limerick;

47 are in Kildare;

and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 369.0 per 100,000 population. The seven-day incidence rate is 167.0

As of 2pm today, 1,221 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised, 181 were in ICU.

51 additional hospitalisations have bee reported in the past 24 hours.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that "no single intervention is perfect" at preventing spread of Covid-19 here.

"It takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease," the CMO said.

"Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against the virus.”

Validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 28 previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 201,763 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.