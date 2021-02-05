Still no justice, says family of David Byrne on anniversary of Regency shooting

Tributes have been paid to Kinahan cartel associate David Byrne on the fifth anniversary of his death in the Regency Hotel shooting.

Flowers, balloons, photographs and handwritten notes were left by family members and friends outside the north Dublin hotel, which has since been renamed the Bonnington.

Several bunches of flowers and balloons imprinted with a photograph of Byrne and the words “We miss you so much David” were tied to the railings.

Byrne was shot dead by members of the Hutch gang at a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

Friday marked five years since the violent shooting, which sparked a bloody gang war that claimed 18 lives.

One of the notes placed at the hotel was from Byrne’s parents.

It read: “David, our beautiful son, we miss you so much, you were our pride and joy. We are heart broken without you. Love you always and forever, Mam and Dad.”

(Brian Lawless/PA)

Byrne’s sister wrote: “David, my beautiful baby brother, it doesn’t take today to think of you as I talk to you everyday.

“I miss you so much. All our hearts are broken, five years on and still no justice. Love you so much, your sis Melanie.”

Gardai have always believed the intended target was crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

On Thursday, the Garda said they were “prepared” for any gangland attacks that might take place on the anniversary.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Garda assistant commissioner for organised and serious crime, John O’Driscoll, said the force was prepared for incidents that might be carried out by either side in the feud.

Mr O’Driscoll confirmed that investigations into the Regency Hotel shooting are ongoing.

No-one has ever been convicted in relation to the incident.

A Garda cordon outside the Regency Hotel in February 2016 after David Byrne was shot dead (Niall Carson/PA)

He defended the Gardai’s record in relation to the investigation and also hit out at what he called “fake news” disseminated by members of the Kinahan cartel.

These have included high budget re-enactments of the Regency shooting, which baselessly claim it was part of a conspiracy on behalf of the Gardai and the Irish government.

Kinahan was identified in the High Court in Dublin as a senior figure who “controlled and managed” the operations of the Kinahan organised crime group.

The international crime syndicate has been involved in the smuggling of drugs and guns into Ireland, the UK and Europe.

In recent times, Kinahan has attempted to re-brand himself as a boxing promoter.

But he drew further scrutiny when it was revealed he played a key role in organising the heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Kinahan claimed to have stepped away from boxing after the controversy that followed, but a recent BBC Panorama investigation revealed he still holds close links with the sport.