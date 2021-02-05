Gardaí fine more than 300 people for organising and attending house parties

Gardaí have handed out over 300 fines to people found to have organised and attended house parties, according to new figures.

Under current restrictions, a €500 fine can be issued to anyone found to have organised a house party, while those in attendance can be fined €150.

Over the last few days, gardaí also say they have attended numerous breaches of public health regulations at licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons, as well as at other premises.

Files on each of the breaches are being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Anyone hit with a Covid-19-related fine has 28 days to pay it.

Gardaí say a process had now been put place with the Courts Service and anyone who fails to pay their fine within 28 days will receive a Court date shortly after.

Failure to pay these Fixed Payment Notices (FPNs) can result in conviction for a first offence in the District Court, a fine of €1,000 and/or imprisonment.

Six people are scheduled to appear before District Courts in March 2021 for non-payment of an FPN, according to gardaí.

These individuals will appear before District Courts in Dublin (2), Cork, Meath, Waterford and Limerick.

Travel

Also included in the latest Covid-19 policing update are figures on travel.

To date, gardaí say that more than 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

3,523 of these breaches related to non-essential travel, including 375 for non-essential journeys to Dublin Airport.

Under the latest travel restrictions, anyone travelling to an airport or a port for the purposes of non-essential travel is liable for a fine of €500.

From 7am on Monday, February 8, anyone not ordinarily a resident in the State, but who travels across the Northern Ireland border without a reasonable excuse, will also be liable to receive a €100 fine.

Gardaí also say that, from next Monday, they will begin issuing further FPNs to any adult found in breach of the new regulations. If a driver crosses the border with two adult passengers, all three will received a €100 fine.

A minority are putting themselves, their loved ones, their friends, their neighbours at risk of getting COVID-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

COVID-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.

Further checkpoints on access roads to the country’s ports and airports are also going to be established in the coming days, and gardaí have stressed that holidays do not qualify as essential journeys under current restrictions.

Wearing of facemasks

To date, 94 fines have been issued for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations.

The vast majority of these fines – 70 – have been issued in shops and supermarkets

Gardaí have reminded the public the wearing of facemasks is still required in all retail premises.

This weekend

Gardaí have advised the public to plan their activities for the coming weekend ahead of time, and to remember that a 5km travel limit is still in place.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey thanked those who have continued to adhere to the latest public health guidelines.

"However, there also continues to be a minority who are putting themselves, their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbours at risk of getting COVID-19 by not adhering to the regulations," he said.

Covid-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.

"The message is clear and has been for some time – people should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands.

"Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home," he added.