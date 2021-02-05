Hotel quarantine law may not be in place until end of February

Legislation requiring people from "high-risk" countries to quarantine in hotels will be ready in the coming weeks, but Government sources say it may be closer to the end of February before it is operational.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today said that the necessary legislation was “quite close to being ready to go” and his department and the Attorney General had worked quickly to pull together the legislation. Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Thursday said that the Government would like to have hotel quarantining in place for people arriving from a country where there is a variant, such as Brazil and South Africa, and for those who arrive in the country without a negative PCR test by mid-February.

However, one minister said that timeframe is "ambitious" and that it would likely be the end of the month before the laws, announced last week, would be operational. It is understood that the Department of Health has identified a number of sites for the quarantine facilities but that contracts have not yet been signed.

Mr Donnelly said that gardaí would be involved in implementing the new legislation, which will carry with it fines of up to €2,500 and/or up to six months in prison.

When measures were brought into law there was a higher level of uptake, he said, such as had happened with the wearing of masks in shops and on public transport. “I believe people will get behind it," he said.

There has been some frustration at Cabinet that the measures have taken too long between announcement and enactment, but Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that a wholesale mandatory quarantine was not possible "without a legal basis" and needed new legislation.

Read More McEntee: Gardaí will enforce mandatory quarantine of passengers arriving into Ireland

"In the meantime, we have these other measures — PCR testing, quarantine at home, enhanced fines," she told Newstalk.

Expansion of the legislation may be needed throughout the summer to allow additions to the mandatory hotel quarantine system if the health minister identifies a new Covid hotspot, she added. Gardaí will enforce the mandatory 14-day home quarantine of those who arrive into Ireland, but the justice minister said that there "will not be thousands of gardaí" going door-to-door.

On Thursday, Mr Donnelly signed regulations that will introduce a system of mandatory quarantine for arrivals into the State.

Under these regulations, passengers who arrive from any destination must quarantine for 14 days at the address specified on their passenger locator form, with penalties for non-compliance.

It's not that we're going to have thousands of Gardaí calling to the homes of every single person that comes into this country.

"There will be random checks to people's homes, ensuring that they are quarantining as they have said they would and as is the law to do so now".

"We don't want people coming back into the country or leaving and coming back, what we're trying to say and get the message across is that you shouldn't be leaving in the first instance," he said.