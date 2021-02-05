Sixteen further deaths, 506 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

Sixteen further coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by health officials in Northern Ireland.

All but one of the deaths occurred within the latest reporting period.

There has now been a total of 1,915 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

506 new positive cases have also been reported.

To date, 106,143 cases have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated.



506 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 16 deaths have been reported (1 outside the reporting period).https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/id005pUf1g — Department of Health (@healthdpt) February 5, 2021

In the last week, 3,203 cases have been confirmed, a decrease from the 3,984 cases recorded in the week prior.

Currently, there are 636 Covid-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals - 67 of whom are in intensive care units. 61 patients are using ventilators.

Hospital occupancy in the North now stands at 94%.

Meanwhile, according to the latest statistics, one in seven people in the North have now received their first coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking yesterday, NI First Minister Arlene Foster stated that 263,735 people have now received their first dose, while 25,539 have received both doses.