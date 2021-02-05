Here's what our neighbours are doing for 2021 exams

In terms of education, we tend to keep an eye on what our neighbours are up to. We saw this last year when lessons were learned here from the experiences of the UK and Northern Ireland when algorithms wreaked havoc on teachers' estimates.

Four out of 10 students saw their results downgraded, with disadvantaged students more likely to have been affected.

As a result, more weight was placed here on the calculated grades awarded to students by their schools. Here is what's on offer in terms of examinations across the different jurisdictions this year.

Northern Ireland

After the traditional written exams were cancelled in January, schools will now calculate their students’ GCSE, AS and A-Level grades.

These results will then be reviewed by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), the Northern Irish exams body.

Unlike last year, there will be no ‘statistical process’ like the one used in 2020, with more weight being given to teachers’ professional judgment.

As well as their work throughout the year, schools will also be given ‘optional’ tests from the CCEA to assess students in April.

But these are to be used as an additional resource, rather than a single source to base a grade on.

Schools have been asked to get their data submitted by the end of May, and examples will be reviewed at every school by the exam board. If it is not satisfied the results are fair or accurate, the school will be asked to repeat the process.

Wales

Last November, Wales announced it was cancelling the summer exams as it was impossible to ensure a level playing field due to the amount of class time missed.

These instead were to be replaced with classroom-based assessments. These would be supervised by their teachers and were to take place in the spring.

However, new arrangements for students were then announced in January due to the worsening situation with Covid-19. As of now, students are set to receive grades from their school based on the work completed over their course.

Scotland

Scotland told students at the beginning of December that their exams this summer were cancelled.

This was because of disruptions caused by school closures, and inequity in terms of accessing online learning, according to John Swinney, the Scottish education minister.

"I will not stake the future of our Higher pupils — whether they get a place at college, university, training or work, on a lottery of whether their school was hit by Covid," he said.

Schools in Scotland will decide on student's grades, and no algorithm will be used.

England

A-level and GCSE exams in England were also cancelled in January, to be replaced with teachers' assessments.

While the finer details of the plan have yet to be announced, education secretary Gavin Williamson said the government will put "trust in teachers, rather than algorithms”.

He was later criticised for not laying out further details.