Northern Ireland’s weekly Covid-19 death toll falls

The number of weekly deaths registered with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has fallen.

A total of 137 fatalities were mentioned on death certificates in the week to January 29, official statisticians said.

That represents a reduction on the previous week’s record of 182.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) compiled the figures.

Some time may elapse between a death and it being formally registered.

That means the figures can be different from the total number of fatalities actually occurring in the same week.

Nisra said 124 deaths occurred during the same week to January 29.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to January 29 has reached 2,495.

Of those, 1,591 (63.8%) took place in hospital, 712 (28.5%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 179 (7.2%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 725 which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 170 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 29 was 1,837.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Separate Nisra analyses, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in the week ending January 29 was 437, 37 less than the previous week, and 78 more than the five-year average (2016-2020) of 359.

More than a quarter-of-a-million people have received their first vaccine, Arlene Foster has said (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Northern Ireland remains under tough lockdown restrictions which have seen new Covid-19 infection case numbers drop from more than 1,000 a day to 504 announced on Wednesday.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the numbers need to be pushed down further as health workers remain under pressure during the second wave of the virus.

More than a quarter-of-a-million people have received their first vaccine, First Minister Arlene Foster has said.