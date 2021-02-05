Man, 22, dies following two-car collision in Sligo

The collision happened at around 5pm on Thursday at Magheranrush in Calry.
Man, 22, dies following two-car collision in Sligo

Forensic investigators have examined the scene and road remains closed with diversions currently in place.

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 07:13
Greg Murphy

A 22-year-old man has died following a crash involving an SUV and car in Co Sligo.

The collision happened at around 5pm on Thursday at Magheranrush in Calry.

A 22-year old man was taken to Sligo University Hospital following the incident and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old man, is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Forensic investigators have examined the scene and road remains closed with diversions currently in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

CMO: 'I have a huge amount of regret’ over Cervical Check controversy CMO: 'I have a huge amount of regret’ over Cervical Check controversy
Taoiseach insists Debenhams' training fund cannot be used to top up redundancy Taoiseach insists Debenhams' training fund cannot be used to top up redundancy
Coronavirus - Tue Nov 24, 2020 Northern Ireland students to get £500 pandemic payments
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 16, 2020

Monaghan LEAs had Covid incidence rate at twice the national average

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices