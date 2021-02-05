Man, 22, dies following two-car collision in Sligo

A 22-year-old man has died following a crash involving an SUV and car in Co Sligo.
The collision happened at around 5pm on Thursday at Magheranrush in Calry.
A 22-year old man was taken to Sligo University Hospital following the incident and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old man, is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Forensic investigators have examined the scene and road remains closed with diversions currently in place.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.