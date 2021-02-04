Taoiseach rules out training fund for Debenhams workers 

The training fund was announced last December as part of a recommendation drafted by mediator and Labour Court chairman Kevin Foley
The dispute has lasted for over 300 days. File picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 12:31

The Taoiseach has ruled out using the €3m training fund for the former Debenhams workers to top up their statutory redundancy payments.

The news will come as a blow to the former retail staff who marked the 300th day of their dispute in pursuit of enhanced redundancy payments on Wednesday.

The training fund was announced last December as part of a recommendation drafted by mediator and Labour Court chairman Kevin Foley following extensive engagement with the workers and their union Mandate, the liquidators KPMG, and various government agencies in a bid to resolve the long-running dispute.

However, workers voted to reject the deal in January, describing the offer as insulting, and they called on the Government to convert it to cash payments to top up their statutory redundancy payments.

In an interview with Neil Prendeville on Cork’s RedFM Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the fund has been "made available for the purposes that have already been outlined" and that cannot change.

“We have done everything we can to try and be of help and assistance here,” he said.

“Debenhams let down the workers. Debenhams closed. In terms of precedence, we have got to be very careful that Government doesn’t become the last resort for every rogue employer out there."

debenhamstraining fundperson: micheál martin
