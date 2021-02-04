Liveline listeners left 'livid' by pensioners who broke restrictions for holiday in Gran Canaria

Liveline listeners and callers were left outraged by two callers who contacted the show while on holiday in Gran Canaria.

Frank from Galway and Una from Limerick said they had made the decision to break current restrictions and travel abroad because they felt safer on the island than they did at home.

Asked why exactly she chose to travel to the island despite Government advice and the ongoing pandemic, Una said she had been coming to the island “every year at this time."

She said she had spotted a flight to Gran Canaria for €19.99 one-way, and that the offer was too good to pass up.

“I got a bus from Limerick city to Dublin Airport. I had no problem checking in.

“After you checked in you had to pass through a Garda checkpoint before you got to departures, and it was there that they questioned me and asked me my reason for going.

“They did take my name and address, and they said I may get a €100 fine."

Una said several family members and friends had expressed dissatisfaction with her decision to travel.

However, said she believed she was better off in Spain than at home.

I've worked hard all my life, I’m retired now, and it’s my time.

Frank too said he felt safer in the sun because of a pre-existing condition he suffers from.

Upon arriving in Spain, Frank he had to present a negative PCR test. He will also have to present a negative PCR test when he decides to return to Ireland.

“The authorities have done a superb job in managing the situation here," he said

‘You’re not suffering any mental anguish, the weather’s good, the pubs are open and the hairdressers are open."

Frank and Una’s accounts sparked a number of furious calls from people expressing their displeasure with their actions.

Claire Murphy, an NHS nurse based in Derbyshire, said she was “enraged” by what she heard of the show.

Ms Murphy said the last year had been "absolutely terrible."

"When you’re going into work and you’re watching people dying from this cruel, cruel disease.

They can’t even have family there, my face is the last face they see. I’m holding their hand as they’re dying and they (Frank and Una) are going on holiday.

"There’s a time and a place and this isn’t it," she said.

Another caller named Jackie said she was “livid” with what she was hearing.

"How dare they come on national radio and boast about this.

"We’ve all made huge sacrifices, and they’re nearly sneering and rubbing our noses in this. These are mature people and rules are rules.

"What sort of example are they showing to younger people?

Responding to Jackie, Una said she was “very sorry for the people that begrudge us for being out here - Because I’m out here, I’m saving you.”

“You’re not saving me,” Jackie replied.

"We're either in this together or we're not."

Meanwhile, Gardaí have been given the power to call to the homes of people to ensure they are quarantining after arriving from abroad.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly signed regulations that will introduce a system of mandatory quarantine for arrivals into the State.

Under these regulations, passengers who arrive from any destination must quarantine for 14 days at the address specified on their Passenger Locator Form, with penalties for non-compliance.

These penalties are a fine of up to €2,500 or 6 months in prison, or both.