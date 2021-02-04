Fianna Fáil TDs hit out at Greens over Limerick road

Fianna Fáil TDs have passed a motion calling on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to sign off on a €58m road in Limerick city which was originally approved in 2007.

Almost €20m has been spent on the road, which will link Coonagh and Knockalisheen and is seen as a major part of the regeneration of Moyross.

A spokesperson for Mr Ryan said that he was "carefully considering" the project but said that Moyross would be "an important node" on a proposed suburban rail link.

"Limerick, and Moyross in particular, deserve high-quality connectivity that goes beyond roads, to include active travel and public transport. Minister Ryan has met Moyross residents virtually, and has acknowledged that road connectivity is part of the solution for the area, but not the only one."

However, local TD Willie O'Dea said completion of the road is in the programme for government and should be signed off immediately.

"Minister Ryan doesn't seem to like roads on an ideological basis. He seems to think a light rail system would be preferable but people want the road. It has the potential to bring jobs and connectivity to the area," he said.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan agreed with Mr O'Dea that the road should be finished. He said part of the road from the Coonagh roundabout to the Old Cratloe Road has been built and the local community is waiting for its completion.

"It's a critical piece of infrastructure that needs to be delivered.

I've no idea what the Green Party is at. It will open up the north of Limerick city and the east side of Clare. It's not just myself, all of the stakeholders in the area are frustrated."

Tiernan O'Neill, principal of the local Corpus Christi school, said the Greens had failed to engage with the local community.

He said locals had a meeting with Mr Ryan two weeks ago but that he had “no plan at all”.

Local Green Party TD Brian Leddin defended the minister's plan, saying the road represented a continuation of planning mistakes in Limerick.

“Limerick's expansion into the suburbs and adjacent counties over the last 50 years has hollowed out the city, if we continue this approach we’ll end up with more of the same. We need to develop the city if we want a vibrant city centre."

However, Mr O'Dea said there was a bigger issue with the Green Party's reluctance to sign off on the road. He said the road is provided for in the coalition's agreement and should therefore be built.

"The programme for government was a compromise – nobody gets all that they want. The Greens put in things that I would be against and I will vote for them when they come up.

"It's part of a bigger issue. If they don't do what they signed up for, why should anyone else?"