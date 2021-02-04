Data watchdog dealt stinging rebuke by EU committee over handling of Max Schrems complaints

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has been dealt a stinging rebuke by an EU Parliament committee over its handling of the complaints of Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems.

The EU’s Parliamentary Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, known as the LIBE committee, has also called on the EU Commission to begin infringement proceedings against the DPC regarding its management of data rights.

The committee, which is composed of more than 50 MEPs, including former Independent4Change TD Clare Daly and Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, said those infringement procedures were warranted due to Ireland “not properly enforcing the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation].

The DPC is in an extremely prominent position with regard to EU data protection, given its status as the ‘one-stop shop’ for data regulation involving tech giants like Facebook and Google, which are headquartered in Ireland.

In a draft resolution regarding last year’s judgement concerning Mr Schrems, which saw the data transfer agreement between the EU and the US known as Privacy Shield struck down, the LIBE stated it was “concerned” that the DPC in the case of Schrems had taken the decision to move his complaint to the EU rather than rule on it within Ireland.

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon. File picture: Collins Courts

It further stated its “deep concern” that multiple alleged breaches of the GDPR have not yet been ruled upon by the DPC, and said it “strongly condemns” the DPC for indicating that Mr Schrems should pay all legal costs attributed to the action, which the committee said: “would have created a massive chilling effect”.

Last October, Ireland's High Court ruled that Mr Schrems was entitled to all costs stemming from the six-year action, which are likely to be in the region of €3m, a figure equivalent to 15% of the DPC’s annual budget.

The DPC was contacted for comment regarding the committee’s resolution but had not immediately replied at the time of publication.

Commenting on the resolution, Johnny Ryan, senior fellow with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and a prominent DPC-critic, said the move “echoes what we’ve been saying for some time, namely that the continuing inaction by the DPC jeopardises data rights across the EU bloc, and indeed risks making a mockery of the EU’s world-leading data protection legislation”.

He said it was now “crucial” that the Irish Government “allocate more staff and resources to the DPC”.

The committee’s resolution is expected to be formalised at its meeting this afternoon.