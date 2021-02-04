Clear messaging that all three vaccines are safe is 'a must', say GPs

A coordinated approach with a very clear message is required from National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), the HSE and Nphet about all three vaccines available in Ireland, according to Co Clare GP Yvonne Williams.

“The last thing anybody wants to see is a patient refusing a vaccine or waiting for a different type of vaccine — so we have to be very clear with our messaging — that the three vaccines that are approved in Ireland are all really safe and they are all safer than waiting and taking a chance and getting a Covid infection,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

It can be a little confusing for patients because we're getting new studies, new data almost every day now. Older patients would like to be reassured on that.

On the same programme, Dr Denis McCauley, chair of the GP subcommittee of the IMO, said that there would not be any supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine “sitting in a fridge” while the over-85 cohort was vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna drugs.

Effectively what would happen is that the plans would be “flipped” and AstraZeneca would be given to health care workers while the other vaccines would be given to the over-70s.

Plans had been devised in advance as this move had been anticipated, he said. Last week had been a bad week for AstraZeneca, “this week they've gone from the dog house to the penthouse very quickly".

“This was always the Plan B anyway,” said Dr McCauley. "The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be stored for five days, but they had been advised not to do so for more than two days."

The only issue was once it was taken out of the fridge it had to be brought to room temperature, diluted within two hours and then used within six hours.

“It would have been easier with AstraZeneca, but we do this with medicines all the time — we give chemotherapy medicines in general practice. This is something that we can do,” said Dr McCauley.

The number of vaccinations each day would not be many he said, but planning and expertise was required.

Prof Paul Moynagh said that all three vaccines were effective and that he would have gone ahead and used AstraZeneca for the over-70s. It was a judgement call, but he understood why the decision was made.

Real-world data would be available very soon, he added.

“We need to look at other possibilities in terms of making use of the available vaccines that we have, to make them go further.”

Dr Williams added that a plan was needed for the vaccination of elderly who are housebound and GPs still could not register patients on the HSE’s IT system.

“It would be great to have that up and running.”