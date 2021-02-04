Call to allow pharmacists vaccinate healthcare staff with AstraZeneca

The secretary-general of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Darragh O’Loughlin has called on the HSE to allow pharmacists use the AstraZeneca vaccine to vaccinate the remaining health care workers awaiting vaccination so GPs could focus on using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the older cohort.

Pharmacists can vaccinate onsite or they could provide the service in halls, community centres – where ever required, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We need to start using AstraZeneca and get it into people’s arms.”

The sector had years of experience of providing the flu vaccine and all they needed now was a detailed plan, added Mr O’Loughlin.

Payment to GPs and pharmacists for rolling out the vaccine programme had already been agreed, he said. “All they need to do is tell us how it is operating, is any additional training necessary.”