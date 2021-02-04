Mix of vaccinating old and young could deliver best level of immunity, says expert

The Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), infectious disease expert, Professor Karina Butler has said that a mixed response in the vaccination programme could provide the best level of immunity for the whole community.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast about the decision to prioritise use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the over-70s, Prof Butler said: “From the beginning we said if we had a vaccine that was proven to be good at preventing transmission then ideally you want to give that to the younger cohort who are out and about the most and may be involved in the transmission of it more than older people who are shielding themselves safely.

“So you may have two different things going on - you want maximum protection and rapid protection as fast as you can for those who are most vulnerable and you want to break the spread as much as you can in those who may be more at risk of acquiring infection because they're out and about, but have much lower risk of transmitting it and passing it on.

“The combination together might give us the mix where we get to a level of immunity in the population as a whole that can actually get us out of the situation that we're in at the moment.

“Every one of these vaccines is going to find its place. If it's safe and it's effective we're there with this range of vaccines - so this is a good news story.”

However, she pointed out that the rollout of the vaccine was not the remit of NIAC and that many considerations had to be taken into account.

“Our goal is to get everyone vaccinated as efficiently as possible. All of the vaccines gave protection against hospitalisation, she said.