Almost 65,000 people waiting on  driving test due to Covid-19 

The list has grown by 27% since October and 17 test centres have waitlists of more than 1,000 people
Almost 65,000 people waiting on  driving test due to Covid-19 

The RSA has urged non-essential workers to cancel their driving tests, as under Level 5 restrictions only essential workers can sit the test.

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 10:37
Caitlín Griffin

Nearly 65,000 people across the country are currently waiting for a driving test, latest figures show.

The list has grown by 27% since October when it stood at just over 50,000.

Seventeen test centres in Ireland have a waitlist of more than 1,000 people.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), says the pandemic has had a big impact on driving test waitlists: “We’ve only been able to issue driving tests to those classed as essential workers and that certainly is having a big impact.

“The fact that we’re reduced capacity in the driving test as well given the fact we have administered a test in the pandemic and introduced protocols to make sure both our staff and customers are safe has also reduced the amount of tests we can do in a day too.” 

According to the RSA, there are currently 54,000 booked in to sit the driver’s theory test between March 6 and November 31.

In Cork, there are 4,788 people booked to sit their theory test.

The RSA has also urged non-essential workers to cancel their driving tests, as at this time under Level 5 restrictions only essential workers can sit the test.

The RSA has also said that anyone who is travelling for a driving test and is an essential worker, is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

“It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to or from your test,” the RSA added.

Read More

Councillors demand maternity leave for elected representatives 

More in this section

Citywest owners in row over plans to stage music concerts Citywest owners in row over plans to stage music concerts
Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol will not be scrapped – Coveney
CC GINO KENNY BILL Vicky Phelan: Who are HSE 'trying to fool' by not admitting liability in Lynsey Bennett case
rsadriving test#covid-19
Almost 65,000 people waiting on  driving test due to Covid-19 

Weather warning issued as Siberian winds bring increased chance of snow

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices