Almost 65,000 people waiting on  driving test due to Covid-19 

Nearly 65,000 people across the country are currently waiting for a driving test, latest figures show.

The list has grown by 27% since October when it stood at just over 50,000.

Seventeen test centres in Ireland have a waitlist of more than 1,000 people.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), says the pandemic has had a big impact on driving test waitlists: “We’ve only been able to issue driving tests to those classed as essential workers and that certainly is having a big impact.

“The fact that we’re reduced capacity in the driving test as well given the fact we have administered a test in the pandemic and introduced protocols to make sure both our staff and customers are safe has also reduced the amount of tests we can do in a day too.”

According to the RSA, there are currently 54,000 booked in to sit the driver’s theory test between March 6 and November 31.

In Cork, there are 4,788 people booked to sit their theory test.

The RSA has also urged non-essential workers to cancel their driving tests, as at this time under Level 5 restrictions only essential workers can sit the test.

The RSA has also said that anyone who is travelling for a driving test and is an essential worker, is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

“It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to or from your test,” the RSA added.