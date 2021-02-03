Lotto player has less than a week to claim €15,962 prize

Lotto bosses are urging players in Dublin to check their tickets as there is less than a week to claim a €15,962 prize.

The prize was won in the November 11 draw when the player matched five numbers plus the bonus.

Three players matched the numbers to share €47,887.

The unclaimed share of the prize came from a Quick Pick ticket that was sold at the SuperValu store on the Braemor Road in Churchtown, Dublin 14.

The numbers for the draw on November 11 were: 3, 26, 27, 29, 41, 45 and the bonus was 33.

A Lotto winner has 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The claim deadline for the €15,962 prize is close of business on Tuesday, February 9 - less than a week away.

A Lotto spokesperson said: “In the last week alone, there were over 196,000 prize winners in the previous two Lotto draws combined. With so many prize winners, it is so important for our players to check their tickets after each and every draw.

"We are now calling on all of our players, specifically in Dublin to check their old Lotto tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize worth €15,962.

"If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for your prize to be paid.”

Meanwhile, in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, there was no jackpot winner but one player did scoop €41,908.

The player matched five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 26, 41, 42, 44 and the bonus was 6.