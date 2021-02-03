94 further deaths with 1,013 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been 94 further deaths related to Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed.

There have also been a further 1,013 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Some 47 of the deaths reported today occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, two in December and one in November.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 36-100 years.

Of the cases reported today, 337 are in Dublin, with 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

465 are men / 543 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

There has now been a total of 3,512 deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland while there have been 199,430 confirmed cases of the virus here.

Nphet also reported that as of 2pm today, 1,334 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 203 are in ICUs.

Dr Tony Holohan urged people to keep their efforts in following the public health advice.

The Chief Medical Officer said: "At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community we knew much less about Covid-19 than we do now.

"We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of Codi-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene and washing our hands.

“Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of Covid-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress Covid-19 together successfully in the past.

“It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon.

"Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same. In short: the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future.”

Earlier today, the Department of Public Health expressed concern over increases in transmission in the Mid-West, linked to social gatherings involving the student population.

Public Health Mid-West appealed for this behaviour to stop, as the country reaches “a critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The department said it identified “a growing number of social gatherings that have led to new infections and outbreaks in recent weeks”, which included non-essential household visits and large social gatherings.