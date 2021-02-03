'Schools only as safe as the community around them' say experts, cautioning against rapid reopening

A cautious approach must be taken to reopening schools and the virus must be contained in the community first, public health experts have said.

Schools are only as safe as the community around them, DCU professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines told a webinar hosted by the Independent Advisory Scientific Group (ISAG) on Wednesday.

“We’ve had a narrative in Ireland that schools are safe. They are as safe as the community around them and no safer,” Professor Staines said.

“As cases rise in the community, the risks of opening the schools become higher and higher,” he said, adding that reducing infection levels in the community was the only way to safely open schools.

Other experts pointed to the emerging and unknown long-term effects of Covid in children.

Dr Gabriel Scally, a public health expert known for his work on the CervicalCheck screening programme, said he would adopt a “precautionary approach” to reopening schools.

“We really don’t know what else this virus has in store for us,” Dr Scally said.

“We have to be very careful about schools opening,” he added.

Dr Scally added that public health systems north and south of the border were in a “poor state”, with no local public health teams in Northern Ireland and promises to deliver change in Ireland not yet delivered.

Public health leads, he said, need to be supported to manage outbreaks at local level: “I would prioritise the local directors of public health and would give them all of the resources they need”.

Infectious disease specialist Professor Sam McConkey said more contact tracers were needed to reduce the test and trace response time from 1.5 to two days to less than one day.

“We’re not approaching anything like the speed that has been successful in Asian countries to deal with this,” Prof McConkey said.

A rapid response on the ground, where outbreaks occur, is needed, as is retrospective contact tracing, the RCSI professor said.

“We need backwards tracing to ask ‘where did I get my Covid from’ rather than just who did I give it to. We have not really been systemically doing that in Ireland up to date,” Prof McConkey said.

The webinar also heard that while infection rates were falling in most age groups across the country, they were not among those aged over 85, who are more vulnerable to the virus.